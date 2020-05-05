Sport Swimming Chinese swim star lodges appeal against eight-year suspension
Updated:

Chinese swim star lodges appeal against eight-year suspension

sun yang appeal suspension
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was suspended for eight years after failing a drug test.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Disgraced Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has made a last-ditch attempt for eligibility at the Tokyo Olympics by lodging an appeal against his eight-year ban.

The controversial 28-year-old has was hit with the suspension in February following a drug test in September 2018 when a vial of his blood was destroyed by his mother.

The Australian reports that Yang’s appeal was lodged to the Swiss federal court on April 29 in response to the long punishment handed to him by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Yang has claimed the correct testing procedures were not followed and believed the drug tester was not fully accredited to take the blood.

The world swimming body FINA had originally cleared Yang to compete after an internal investigation of the blood testing furore, but the World Anti-Doping Agency successfully appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Trending Now

virus bushfires economy
‘Going to get worse’: Treasury estimates coronavirus will wipe $50 billion off economy
Grocery deliveries
Coronavirus lockdown: The spending habits we’ll keep up when we’re ‘free’
Prickles the sheep
Prickles the sheep fleeced of seven years of wool after making ewe-turn for home
Clean Energy Council unveils plan to create 50,000 jobs in renewables
What falling immigration means for our economic recovery
Big Brother Australia 2020
Big Brother Australia 2020: Looking back 20 years on 24/7 filming