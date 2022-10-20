Rising Australian sports star found dead in nightclub

Live

Redcliffe Queensland Cup player Liam Hampson has been found dead on an end-of-season trip to Spain.

The rugby league dummy-half had been on holiday with a group of NRL players, including Gold Coast star AJ Brimson and the Brisbane’s Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.

Concerns were first raised for the 24-year-old when Arthars and others posted to social media that he had not been seen for 24 hours after last being spotted at the Sala Apollo nightclub.

Barcelona police confirmed to 7NEWS on Thursday morning AEDT, that a body believed to be that of Hampson was found on a nightclub floor, thought to have fallen from a substantial height.

Hampson’s father Brett confirmed the player’s death on social media.

“Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not survived,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief.

“We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy. Our thought are with them.

“We are asking the media to respect our privacy as we work through this time.”

Earlier, Arthars had posted to social media that Hampson had not been seen since 4.30am on October 18 wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

“Hasn’t been able to be contacted and no one has seen him for 24 hours … was travelling with a group and very out of character,” he said.

“This is very scary for all of us,” Riki said in a repost.

Hampson had played four years in the Queensland Cup, moving from Tweed Head Seagulls to Redcliffe at the end of 2021.

He came off the bench in September’s Queensland Cup grand final loss to Norths Devils, and was in a position to impress Wayne Bennett and the NRL’s 17th franchise at the Dolphins.

-AAP