The NRL has backed Manly’s decision to wear a pride jersey as the issue threatens to decimate the Sea Eagles’ team for the prime time Thursday night match against the Sydney Roosters.

Manly are expected to confirm on Tuesday that up to seven players will miss the match, not willing to wear the jersey that features a rainbow design.

Part of the issue for the players remains that they were not consulted over the jersey before it was launched, learning of the design only on social media.

Cultural and religious issues are also front and centre, with some players concerned about wearing a design generally known for representing the LGBTQI community.

ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys said on Tuesday Manly had erred in not consulting the players and working with them collaboratively and was now dealing with the repercussions.

But he said the NRL supported Manly’s stance, even if it meant up to seven players would miss a free-to-air television game that has massive finals implications.

“As a promoter of the game and custodian of the game, we want the best players to play and give the fans what they want,” Mr V’landys told 2GB.

“But at the same time we have to acknowledge people’s feelings and inclusiveness.

“Everyone knows the position of the game, that it is the greatest game for all.

“If you don’t want to be inclusive and don’t recognise that we’re all human beings and we’re all the same, well you have the right to stand down and not play.

“But the game will always be there for everyone.”

The situation prompted a lengthy meeting of Sea Eagles management on Monday night, where it was again requested that players wear the “Everyone in League” design with the club unwilling to change its plans.

But not all players have agreed to do so, with up to seven planning to sit out the match against the Roosters.

While causing issues on the field, Manly’s jerseys have garnered significant support externally.

The strips sold out online in all men’s and women’s sizes within 24 hours of being available, with only children’s jerseys still available.

That comes despite the club’s popular retro Pepsi jersey from the 1990s and Community jersey, both of which have been worn in the past fortnight, still having some stock available for sale.

The issue could not have popped up at a worse time for Manly or coach Des Hasler, with the two teams placed either side of the top-eight dividing line.

Manly were already missing players ahead of the critical match against eighth-placed Roosters, who only head the Sea Eagles by for-and-against.

Manly are the only club to wear a pride jersey this weekend, becoming the first team in the 114-year history of the competition to wear such a design.

Earlier this year, AFLW player Haneen Zreika chose to miss Pride Round rather than wear Greater Western Sydney’s pride guernsey, citing religious beliefs.

– AAP