Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic turned in a night to remember as New South Wales annihilated Queensland 50-6 in their biggest State of Origin win.

Trbojevic scored his second Origin hat-trick and set up another as he popped up all over the field, helping the Blues blow the Maroons off the park in the series opener on Wednesday night.

Fellow centre Latrell Mitchell was also superb with a double of his own in his Origin return, while debutant Brian To’o bagged two tries from the wing.

The Blues backs were far too strong and too fast for Queensland, which was unable to take advantage of a one-sided home crowd of 27,533 in Townsville’s maiden Origin match.

Trbojevic was also part of the Blues’ horror moment of the night when his elbow slammed into teammate Nathan Cleary face in a sickening accidental collision.

The ugly sight of Cleary playing with blood streaming down his face was an upsetting sight until he was eventually forced from the field late in the first half to have the wound assessed.

Despite the knock, Cleary had nothing but praise for Trbojevic’s “freakish” performance.

“He is a freak of a footy player,” Cleary said after the match.

“He has a really good feel for the game. Ended up left back a couple of times. He just knows where to go to get the ball. He is a freak.”

Queensland could not have had a worse start as key forward Christian Welch lasted just 13 minutes before being ruled out with a concussion.

Kyle Feldt also endured a horror debut on his home turf as his side went down 20-0 after 29 minutes.

Feldt ended up on report for a late and high shot along with Moeaki Fotuaika, while Cameron Munster was pulled up for striking Liam Martin with his feet.

The Maroons’ last-tackle options were also poor, while they broke the NSW line just once.

As Queensland captain Cherry-Evans conceded: “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“We knew we were up against a good side. That was a really disappointing effort.

“We had the luxury of a game here at Queensland and we didn’t give them what we wanted to give them.”

In comparison, the Blues were brilliant.

Almost untouchable for the past two months at Manly, Trbojevic virtually created his own position as a roaming player whenever the Blues went into attack mode.

His threat provided NSW’s first points through a penalty when he was taken out by Daly Cherry-Evans when chasing a Nathan Cleary kick.

The 24-year-old then scored the Blues’ first try back in his nominated position of left centre, getting outside Kurt Capewell and slicing through the Maroons’ line.

He later popped up on the left after half-time to grubber for Mitchell’s first, before the pair combined again later in the second half.

After Jarome Luai burst through from his own half as part of a great debut, he found Mitchell inside him before Trbojevic finished the job under the posts.

His hat-trick was complete when he followed through on a Cleary break to bring up the half-century of points.

Mitchell was also a constant threat, slicing through the line early in the lead up to NSW’s first try and later scoring twice from kicks.

He also made a crucial up-and-in tackle on Valentine Holmes to force an error just before half-time, as the Maroons eyed a comeback through a second straight try.

Tariq Sims provided the play of the game for To’o’s first try with a two-man cutout ball offload, as the Penrith winger also finished with 215 metres out of his own end.

Luai and Cleary were also both great in the halves, each busting the game open at times as they brought their Penrith form into Origin.

Game two is on Sunday, June 27.

