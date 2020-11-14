Sport Rugby League Injured Josh Addo-Carr out of Blues training for Origin decider

NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr remains confident he will be fit to play Origin III. Photo: Getty
NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr is a certainty to play in the State of Origin decider on Wednesday night despite sitting out training on Saturday.

The newly re-signed Melbourne star watched the Blues session from the sidelines at Morry Breen Oval while nursing a bruised toe sustained in Origin II.

He’s still dealing with some lingering pain which he compares to a ‘jarred finger’.

However, coach Brad Fittler confirmed it was just a precaution and he’s expecting the 25-year-old to suit up in Brisbane in four days’ time.

“He didn’t train today but speaking to the medical people I think he’ll be right,” Fittler said.

Addo-Carr has not started running again since Wednesday night’s series-levelling victory over Queensland in Sydney and was seen on crutches on Thursday.

Staff have targeted Monday for his return to the paddock which would give him one full training session before travelling to Brisbane for the decider.

Should he be ruled out, Canterbury-bound winger Nic Cotric is a ready replacement and trained in the position on Saturday.

Fittler will have until Tuesday night to trim his 21-man squad as he assesses not only Addo-Carr’s injury, but his options for the bench.

The injury drama has increased the spotlight on Addo-Carr who re-signed with the Storm earlier this week after backing out of an agreement to join the Wests Tigers next year.

However, he wants no part of the attention.

On Saturday he was reluctant to answer any questions about his decision to stay with the Storm or his relief to get the deal done.

He did, however, confirm his long-held desire to return to Sydney in 2022 for family reasons.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said.

“It is what it is, I don’t want to take the spotlight off my Blues teammates, I just want to focus on what I am doing here and prepare the best I can for Wednesday night.”

-AAP

