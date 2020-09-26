Sport Rugby League NRL investigation into alleged racial slur
Updated:

NRL investigation into alleged racial slur

Titans lock Tyrone Peachey was allegedly racially abused on-field. Photo: Getty
The NRL’s integrity unit will investigate whether Tyrone Peachey was racially abused by a Newcastle player in the Gold Coast’s win on Friday night.

Peachey could be heard telling referee Chris Sutton he had been the victim of a racial slur in the second half of the 36-6 win.

“That backrower called me a black c***,” the Titans lock said.

Peachey opted not to make an official on-field complaint when pressed further.

But the Titans confirmed on Saturday morning they would proceed with the issue.

“Our immediate focus is Tyrone Peachey as the impact of an event like this can have a toll on the individual. Tyrone has our absolute support,” Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

“We’re extremely proud of our Indigenous heritage.

“The Titans have the highest number of Indigenous players in our top 30 roster of any club in the NRL.

“The contribution of Indigenous players to our club both on and off the field cannot be understated.

“We as a club are committed to eliminating discrimination from our game, and do not stand for any sort of harassment, bullying and victimisation.”

It’s understood the integrity unit will be able to pore over the referee’s microphone and broadcaster audio to use in their investigation.

The Knights will assist the NRL in any probe.

Any drama would come at the worst possible time for the Knights ahead of their elimination final against South Sydney in Sydney next weekend.

-AAP

