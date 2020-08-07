Sport Rugby League Teenager charged over alleged revenge porn video of NRL player
Updated:

Teenager charged over alleged revenge porn video of NRL player

kotoni staggs video
Staggs is unlikely to face repercussions over the incident. Photo: AAP
A Brisbane woman has been charged over an alleged revenge porn incident involving Brisbane Broncos player Kotoni Staggs after an explicit video was circulated of him online.

The sensitive footage was released online earlier this week without Staggs’s consent.

Police said an 18-year-old Newstead woman had been charged with distributing a prohibited visual recording.

The non-consensual sharing of explicit images online is a criminal offence in Australia and is considered to be a form of image-based sexual abuse.

The offence can carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

In a statement, the Broncos said they alerted the NRL’s Integrity Unit to the issue and were working closely with Staggs.

Staggs, 21, is unlikely to face repercussions from the league over the incident.

The woman is expected to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court in September.

