NRL’s Bulldogs confirm head coach Dean Pay has left

Dean Pay has left the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs with immediate effect, the club has confirmed.

Pay told the players he was leaving at the club’s Belmore training ground on Tuesday morning before sending a brief statement to Bulldogs members.

“I’d like to thank the Bulldogs for the opportunity to be the head coach at a club that has always meant so much to me,” Pay said.

Pay took over the Bulldogs from Des Hasler in 2018, but has struggled to just 19 wins in his 57 matches in charge.

The Bulldogs lost to fellow strugglers Brisbane Broncos 26-8 at Lang Park on Saturday in his last match at the helm.

Bulldogs boss Andrew Hill confirmed Pay had left the club, which is sitting at the foot of the NRL ladder with just one win in nine matches this season.

“Both parties agreed that it was in the best interests of the individual and the club to part ways,” Hill said.

“These decisions are always tough, particularly when they involve someone who has been part of the Bulldogs family for a long time.

“The fact is though that the club and Dean have decided that we need to move in a different direction to take the team forward and Dean was in agreement that now was the right time for both parties to part ways.

“We did not rush this decision and have taken our time to look at what was best for the club in regard to success moving forward.

“I’d like to thank Dean for his contribution over the past three years and all the hard work and passion he has given the club.”

Current Bulldogs assistant coach Steve Georgallis will take charge of Saturday’s clash against St George.