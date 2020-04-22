Sport Rugby League Grassroots, junior, bush rugby league to kick back into action by July
The Newtown Jets is among the rugby league clubs feeling the pinch. Photo: Facebook/Newtown Jets
Grassroots rugby league is set to return by July.

The Board of New South Wales Rugby League met on Wednesday to establish a plan to work towards a restart of football activities from July.

Training will commence from July 1, with competition to resume from July 18.

It will also coincide with a common return date for some other winter sports across NSW and the start of term 3 in the school year, where all students are expected to be back at schools.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said the decision also took into account public health orders, which prevent sport from being played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accordingly, the earliest possible return date is 30 June, 2020, unless the NSW government decides to lift the public health order earlier,” he said.

“Most winter sports favour working towards a return date of 18 July, 2020, at the end of the next school holiday period, with a return to training on 1 July, 2020, subject to the status of the public health in the interim.”

