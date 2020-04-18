Former Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos player Mitch Cronin has died in what has been described as a training accident.

Family members reportedly found him in his Brisbane backyard pool on Friday.

The 27-year-old spent helped lead Wynnum Manly to the Queensland Cup final last year.

The Seagulls hooker, who also worked as a teacher aide, was one of the Queensland Cup’s standouts and hadn’t given up on his NRL dream.

Cronin had reportedly just completed a weights session before deciding to cool down in his pool.

The rugby league community is mourning the death of former Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders player Mitch Cronin, who has died suddenly aged 27. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. ❤️ #️9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/uypxDJvLK8 — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) April 18, 2020

Cronin’s manager Paul Hogan confirmed his death to NewsCorp, describing him as an outstanding young man, while current and former teammates have also posted tributes on social media.

Former Raider, Jordan Rapana wrote: “Man I still don’t want to believe it! You got me through some of the toughest times of my life! I love you my brother, fly high you absolute legend, love you forever brother! Okioki teina… QUEENSLANDER!!!!”

Hogan told NewsCorp it was a “tragic loss of life”.

“This has left Wynnum club, their players and myself totally shocked,” he said.

“He was an outstanding young man and my thoughts are with his family.

“We are all shattered.”

-with AAP