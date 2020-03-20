The New Zealand Warriors team has confirmed it will continue to play in the NRL’s 2020 season.

The decision comes despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing players, coaches and staff to stay in Australia rather than being based at home.

Australia and New Zealand have recently closed their borders, prompting a meeting of the Warriors to decide their approach to the NRL season.

The Warriors have been based at Kingscliff in northern NSW since last weekend, training in advance of their game with the Canberra Raiders on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The Warriors’ chief executive, Cameron George, said on Friday that the team remained committed to play in the NRL.

“Our players and staff have been so courageous the way they have stood up in the face of such huge adversity,” George said.

“Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis and being away from their families, they’re making enormous sacrifices for the fans and the game.

“We’re just so proud of the way they’re representing our club. It couldn’t be any tougher for them but they’re not letting it show by giving their undertaking to stay in Australia and do their best to represent the Warriors and keep the competition going.”

The team will follow their “home” game against the Raiders with a trip to Sydney to face Manly at Brookvale Oval on March 27.

-with agencies