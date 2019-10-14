‘My side of the story will be told’: NRL player returns home after Bali brawl

A Melbourne NRL player allegedly involved in a brawl on a Bali street insists he has his own story to tell about the weekend’s fight.

The NRL’s integrity unit is investigating video footage of the fight, which apparently involved Storm NRL prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

It occurred in a busy holiday area on the tourist island, spilling from the footpath onto the busy street.

Footage of the altercation was widely shared on social media on Sunday.

In the video, a man appearing to resemble the 200-centimetre-tall Kiwi prop can be seen throwing punches in a fight outside the La Favela restaurant and bar in Seminyak.

A group of Melbourne players were on an end-of-season holiday in Bali, with Asofa-Solomona returning to Australia to answer questions from both the club and the NRL.

He was to meet Melbourne officials later on Monday.

“My side of the story will be told soon,” Asofa-Solomona told the Seven Network on arriving at Melbourne airport.

No charges are believed to have been laid over the incident.

It’s been widely reported that Melbourne winger Suliasia Vunivalu was the victim of an alleged unprovoked punch inside the club before the situation escalated outside.

La Favela owner Gonzalo Assiego has reportedly released CCTV vision to the Nine Network that backs up those reports.

The Storm earlier confirmed on Sunday night that a matter had been referred to the integrity unit.

“Melbourne Storm has reported an incident involving a member of our NRL squad currently on holidays in Bali to the NRL’s integrity unit,” the club said.

“Storm has launched a full investigation into what has occurred.

“Storm takes these type of incidents very seriously and will not be making any further public comment at this time.”

The incident comes after the NRL endured an off-season from hell last summer, prompting the game to introduce the no-fault stand-down policy for players charged with serious offences.

Asofa-Solomona is due to play in a Test match for New Zealand against Australia on October 25.

