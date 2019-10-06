NRL grand final: Roosters-Raiders neck and neck

Sydney Roosters called up their undercooked co-captain Jake Friend for the NRL grand final against Canberra Raiders, but it was youngster Sam Verrills who drew first blood.

Verrills had been the man thought most likely to drop out of the side, but ultimately his grand final debut hit top gear when he made the most of being unmarked at the back to cross the tryline after only six minutes.

After ten minutes the Roosters were dominating play, with the score 6-0, adding a penalty goal at 20 minutes to be 8-0.

But Canberra kept coming, with Jack Wighton getting over at the 30 minute mark, with the conversion bringing the score back to 8-6. It stayed that way until halftime.

The Rosters had some injury worries, with backrower Mitchell Aubusson helped off to the rooms and unlikely to resume.

After halftime the tight play continued, until Cooper Cronk was sin binned for a professional foul, the resulting penalty kick tying the game at 8-8.

Canberra had been unlucky early, with a bizarre incident during their second set at ANZ Stadium. A kick by Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary was charged down by Raiders prop Sia Soliola but the rebound hit a trainer, who was behind the play.

Canberra’s Elliott Whitehead was racing to collect the ball but as the ball hit the trainer play stopped and as the attacking team, the Roosters got the scrum feed and another set.

According to the NRL rules: “Where play is irregularly affected in the field of play, the referee shall restart play with a scrum with the attacking team to receive the loose head and feed.”

While within the rules, veteran Nine commentator Phil Gould said the Raiders were hard done by. “That could’ve been a try under the posts,” Gould said.

The Roosters forced a goal-line dropout and in the next set young hooker Verrills dived across the line next to the posts.

Veteran hooker Friend has played only five games this season, but has the experience of six grand finals to draw on as the Roosters attempt to go back to back.

Friend has had a disrupted season with a fractured arm and a calf injury putting him in doubt for a grand final call-up. Zane Tetevano is out of the side.

The Raiders have fielded the 17-man line-up they named earlier in the week, with John Bateman and Josh Hodgson overcoming viruses and Joey Leilua a calf complaint.

An hour before the match, Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner said he would welcome Friend helping him with leadership duties on field.

“[We] sort of knew early on he had to sort of get through the week at training first. Every session was crucial for him. But he nailed his week and, yeah, it is good having that experience with Friendy coming in the team,” Cordner told Channel Nine.

“Leadership, just his composure, too, around the middle of the ruck. He gets his hands on the ball. All the time, he is probably the player on the field that touches the ball the most.

“He will be starting off the bench. It is going to be a tight game. It is going to be good having a guy like Jake Friend coming on the field trying to ice the game.”

Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker said his team was ready for the challenger having done all they could to prepare for the journey to Sydney.

Earlier, the NRLW grand final was won by Brisbane Broncos over St George Illawarra Dragons 30-6.

-with AAP