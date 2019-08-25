NRL Straight Six: Storm surges, but Sami runs down the Fox

Melbourne Storm might have beaten Gold Coast 24-8 to put one hand on the minor premiership, but the most memorable moment of the match came from young Titans flyer Phillip Sami.

Only 22, Sami pulled off one of the greatest chases and try-saving tackles you will see in any game anywhere.

In the last minute of the game Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr, widely known as the fastest player in the NRL, broke away after cleaning up a bomb and raced 90 metres downfield to score.

Normally no one would have a chance of reeling in the speedster, but somehow Sami managed to pull him down centimetres from the tryline, stopping a certain four-pointer.

It was a superhuman feat that caught the eye and shows Sami has speed to burn.

O’Brien the hot tip for Knights job

Roosters assistant Adam O’Brien is the hot tip to take the reins at Newcastle Knights in 2020 after Nathan Brown announced his plan to step down as coach.

Brown, who has been in charge in the Hunter since 2016, will go at the end of this season.

The club has collected two wooden spoons during his tenure and this year the Knights are set to miss the semis again, despite some impressive wins and a big-money recruitment spree in the past 18 months.

There remains talk that there is more to Brown’s decision than meets the eye, with the 46-year-old reportedly falling out with some officials.

Roger that, he’s still brilliant

New Zealand Warriors are having a shocker of a season, winning just eight of 22 games and expected to fall short of making the finals again.

But their fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is personally having a great year and is carrying the club single-handed.

Every week ‘RTS’ is putting on displays that amaze and delight.

The Kiwi averages an astonishing 206 metres a game and has made 117 tackle busts this season – the second most in the competition behind Roosters custodian James Tedesco.

The 26-year-old could well go back to back and claim the Dally M, even with the Warriors’ poor form.

Grumpy build-up plays out on field

South Sydney and Brisbane played out a great battle in the Sunshine State as the Bunnies held on for a close 22-20 win.

Given the build-up off the field, was it any surprise?

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold, the former Souths coach, and Rabbitohs assistant coach Jason Demetriou had unleashed on each other in the media and it made for a bit of spice on field as well.

Seibold had a go at his old club’s attack, which sparked a fiery response from Demetriou and then Seibold returned serve, even claiming the assistant was jealous and disrespectful, and should be sacked.

But it was Souths who had the last laugh, holding on for victory at Suncorp despite having two players sin-binned during the gripping game.

Master coach Wayne Bennett was all smiles as his record coaching against Seibold now stands at an unbeaten 4-0.

Hello young Sailor

It was another dreadful night for the dire Dragons as they were pummelled 34-12 by the red-hot Roosters.

But there was one bright spot in the NRL debut of Tristan Sailor.

The fullback is son of rugby league great Wendell Sailor, who won four grand finals at the Broncos, the 2000 World Cup with Australia and played for Queensland in State of Origin many times.

Tristan, aged 21, got a run for St George Illawarra against the Chooks at Kogarah.

Although it wasn’t a flawless performance from the outside back, he did score a great try when he used his pace and footwork to touch down in the second half.

With his famous surname he looks like one to watch in the years to come.

Dogs bite back

Canterbury is getting the reputation as the competition’s new giant killers after edging Parramatta 12-6.

The Bulldogs have turned around their season dramatically, claiming their fourth win in a row with the scalps of the Eels, Souths, the Tigers and Panthers.

In a spiteful, but thrilling encounter, a penalty try was enough to prove the difference between the rivals.

There were huge hits throughout the game and several times it threatened to boil over.

Parramatta prop Nathan Brown lost his head, and was sent to the sin bin, after a nasty shoulder charge on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Brown will miss a few weeks for his brain explosion, but it was all about Canterbury as it continues to shake up the NRL.