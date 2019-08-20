Knights set to part way with Brown: report

Newcastle are reportedly set to part ways with coach Nathan Brown at the end of this NRL season.

Despite reassurances in recent weeks from club hierarchy that Brown would lead the side in 2020, the Newcastle Herald is reporting he will exit the club.

The Knights have lost seven of their past nine games to sit in 10th spot despite a star-studded roster which was expected to be a finals contender.

Brown last year signed an open-ended performance-based contract with the club after lifting them off the bottom of the ladder, following three straight wooden spoon seasons, and into 11th spot.

The Knights, led by the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Mitchell Pearce and David Klemmer, looked like premiership contenders midway through the season.

Following their round 11 win over the Sydney Roosters, they found themselves in the top four.

But a recent six-game losing streak brought them back down to earth and appears to be the impetus behind Brown’s reported exit.

-AAP