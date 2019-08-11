NRL Straight Six: King Cam Munsters the Rabbitohs

Cameron Munster continues to demonstrate why he is one of the best players in the world, with the Storm five-eighth monstering South Sydney at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Sunday.

Muster scored one try and set up another as he torched the Bunnies defence again and again.

Campbell Graham grabbed a hat-trick for Souths, but the Munster show was the highlight.

The important victory means Melbourne Storm now has one hand on the minor premiership, as it sits on 36 points, six ahead of the Roosters.

Craig Bellamy has some team on his hands.

Sticky’s soliders fire, but need a big scalp

Canberra has been great to watch this season and is in a position to mount a real premiership challenge.

But as Sunday’s 22-18 loss to the Roosters shows, the Raiders remain just a slight rung below the defending champions and Melbourne.

The Raiders have yet to beat a fellow top-four side this campaign.

The Chooks and Storm are the best two sides in the NRL, as this weekend demonstrated, but the much-improved Raiders are not too far behind.

They struggled to contain the brilliance of James Tedesco and Luke Keary at GIO Stadium, but never gave up.

With Josh Hodgson taking charge at the ruck they remain a threat, though the injury to skipper Jarrod Croker is a worry.

Doggies showing true grit

It has been a tough campaign for the Bulldogs, but they showed some real bite on Saturday.

Down 8-0 against West Tigers and with not a lot really to play for, the Doggies fought back to win 18-16.

The Canterbury faithful have had little to cheer about in 2019, but this was an impressive come from behind result, with Jeremy Marshall-King, Benji’s little brother, leading the way against his old club.

Nick Meaney, Josh Jackson and Jack Cogger were also impressive for the blue and white. For the Tigers, what can you say?

They look like they will blow another chance of making the finals.

Every year it seems the same-old sad story for Wests.

Jammer hits his 400

There are few players as unique or interesting as James Graham.

The prop from the birthplace of the Beatles has been a mainstay in the NRL since he arrived from England in 2012.

He landed as an established star and England international from Super League.

And in the eight years in Australia he has established himself as a leader at Canterbury and St George Illawarra and also as a respected media identity.

Graham plays hard but talks sense off the field, and the 33-year-old has been a wonderful addition to the competition.

This weekend ‘Jammer’ celebrated his 400th game, a remarkable feat.

Sea Eagles on the auction block?

Businessman Michael Ibrahim has launched an $18 million bid to buy Manly Sea Eagles from the Penn family.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, negotiations have been going on for several months. Manly lost to the Warriors on the weekend, but remains in fifth spot.

The Sea Eagles are enjoying a strong year and with the Penn family keen to offload the club, expect the northern beaches to be under new ownership soon.

McGuire called out by Carroll

Josh McGuire’s latest ugly ‘facial’ in the Cowboys’ loss to the Broncos has raised the ire of plenty, including former Australian international Mark Carroll, who branded him a disgrace.

“I’ve called him the human grub because we can’t have this in our game,” Carroll said.

“Anyone touching anyone’s eyes is an absolute disgrace.

“In my game 20 years ago … if that happened in our game we would fix him up.

“These guys are too afraid to get up and start swinging punches because they are worried about getting sent off.”