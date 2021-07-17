Sport Olympics Olympic Village records its first COVID case as Aussies’ airlift heads for Tokyo
Updated:
Live

Olympic Village records its first COVID case as Aussies’ airlift heads for Tokyo

Molly Goodman (left) and Gen Horton says its gold oar bust in Tokyo. Photo: Rowing Australia
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A year ago, Australian rower Molly Goodman was stuck training indoors and wondering what would happen next as COVID-19 put the Olympics on hold.

On Saturday,  as Games officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Olympic Village, she was part of a 147-strong contingent of Australian Olympians bound for Japan.

Competitors from swimming, hockey, women’s wateropolo, men’s beach volleyball, badminton, weightlifting and table tennis were also on the flight from Cairns.

Australia will have a team of 488 athletes in Tokyo, its largest for a foreign Games.

Goodman, who will compete at her second Olympics in the women’s eight, said on the Cairns tarmac that the Games finally were feeling real.

“It’s crazy to think how far we’ve come and what we’ve been through in the last year – this time last year, we were all at home, training on the ‘ergos’ indoors. It’s been a quite the journey,” Goodman said.

The confirmed COVID case was not the only shadow being cast over the Olympics by the coronavirus, with 14 other new cases raising fresh doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” event.

The latest cases are a blow to the local organisers and the International Olympic Committee, who have insisted the Games will not become a super-spreader event.

Village on alert

Organisers confirmed that a visitor from abroad and working for the Olympics had tested positive in a routine check on Friday. The person’s nationality was not revealed due to privacy concerns.

The other cases included two members of the media, seven contractors and five Games personnel.

The case at the athletes’ village, a 44-hectare site built on Tokyo’s waterfront, is particularly worrying as the majority of the 11,000 competitors will be staying there.

IOC President Thomas Bach, facing unprecedented opposition to an Olympics days before it starts, acknowledged widespread concerns in the Japanese public but urged a warm welcome be extended to  the arriving athletes.

“We are well aware of the scepticism a number of people have here in Japan. We ask and invite the Japanese people, humbly, to welcome and support the athletes from around the world,” Bach told a news conference.

“We are also confident once the Japanese people will see the Japanese athletes successfully performing in the Olympic Games then the attitude may become less emotional.”

-with AAP

Follow Us

Live News

COVID pay bump for highest-paid bosses as bonuses tank
Close-up of a female using a dating app on smart phone. Woman looking at man on an online dating app on her mobile phone
Shot at love: Will ‘vaccine badges’ on dating apps encourage more people to get COVID jabs?
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese
Will Scott Morrison risk an early election? Dennis Atkins weighs the pros and cons
mRNA vaccines in Australia
‘Get on with it’: mRNA vaccine production delays under fire
Funnel web spider life saving properties
Heart attack? Funnel web spiders to the rescue
Shorthanded Wallabies defy red card to beat France in a thriller