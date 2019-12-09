Queensland to bid for the 2032 Olympic Games

Queensland is one step closer to making history, with state leaders moving to launch an official bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.

State cabinet signed off on the plan on Monday morning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the official bid would be launched if the federal government gave the final blessing.

It all but secures the Sunshine State’s bid after Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave his tentative approval earlier this year.

Instead of a traditional city hosting the games, Queensland’s bid involves a state-wide approach that would likely include regional cities like Cairns, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

Preliminary investigations by a council of south-east Queensland mayors found ticket sales would be around six times greater than those for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Additional revenue would come from the sales of media rights and international sponsorships.

-ABC