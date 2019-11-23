Sport Olympics New threat to Russia’s participation at Olympics

New threat to Russia’s participation at Olympics

Russia Olympics
Russian athletes are again in the spotlight. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

World anti-doping regulators are recommending Russia be declared non-compliant again, setting up a showdown that could make the country ineligible for next summer’s Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Friday that its compliance and review committee made the recommendation after assessing a case involving manipulated data from the Moscow anti-doping lab that was being used to prosecute cases.

The WADA executive committee will discuss the recommendation at a meeting December 9, and, if it agrees, will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.

Under new rules created in the aftermath of the Russian doping scandal that marred the Sochi Olympics in 2014, the Russians could appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee would have to abide by the decisions from WADA or the court, though its president, Thomas Bach, said earlier this week he was not in favour of a total ban.

The text of the rules currently in place say that in the case of a “critical” violation, the likes of which is confronting Russia:

The athletes … representing that country … will be excluded from participation in or attendance at the Olympic Games … for the next edition of that event, or until reinstatement (whichever is longer).”

At the last Winter Games, the IOC banned Russia as a country but allowed 168 Russian athletes to compete under the banner “Olympic Athlete from Russia”.

A similar arrangement could be made for Tokyo.

The news, delivered late Friday, came only hours after track’s governing body said it was reviewing whether to continue with such an arrangement in that sport after new charges alleging senior officials in the country’s track federation faked medical records.

World Athletics is also considering stripping Russia’s membership. President Sebastian Coe said “we need to deal with renegade factions like this”.

In the WADA case, the sanction would be directed at Russia’s anti-doping agency, which has been revamped in the wake of a scandal that investigators showed was directed by government authorities.

RUSADA’s current leader, Yuri Ganus, is braced for such a decision, urging his own government to come clean, and help stamp out the embers of a scandal that has gone on for five years and now threatens an entirely new generation of athletes.

WADA lifted RUSADA’s earlier suspension as part of an agreement that it would receive the data, only to later discover it had been tampered with.

The tampering did not appear random.

WADA said it had built more than 40 cases based on data that had not been tampered with, and corroborated information brought to the agency via whistleblowers who unearthed the case.

The scheme was designed to allow Russian athletes to dope without getting caught by substituting urine samples taken at the Sochi Games with clean ones stored from earlier.

Trending Now

Sharon Pearson
Four steps to a great relationship from a leading life coach
davis-cup
Millman left devastated after Canada loss
The Ferguson Report: For Trump, a mutter of medical urgency
The 20 holiday destinations where property prices are set to boom
Cricket: Australia looks poised to bat Pakistan out of first Test
The 9000-year-old cosmic blast that must have awed Aborigines