A long-shot and a last-minute inclusion have won two of Australia’s richest races in Sydney and Melbourne.

Durston made the most of it’s last-minute inclusion in the field to give champion Australian trainer Chris Waller a second Caulfield Cup triumph.

And in Sydney, 18-1 outsider Giga Kick bolted home in a tight finish to claim the Everest.

Left as the the first emergency for the $5 million race when the field was decided, Durston was elevated into the famous handicap with a race morning scratching.

In a pulsating finish, Durston arrived late on the scene for jockey Michael Dee to snatch the race away from top-weight Gold Trip.

Knights Order made most of the running before filling the minor placing.

Durston was one of four Caulfield Cup runners for Waller, who first won the race with champion mare Verry Elleegant in 2020.

Favourite Smokin’ Romans was given every chance by jockey Jamie Kah. He loomed into the race on the turn before switching back to the inside of runners but conceded ground late to finish just behind the placings.

Nature Strip disappoints

At Royal Randwick unbeaten three-year-old Giga Kick fast-tracked his way to racing stardom with a stunning win in the $15 million Everest.

One of the last horses picked to contest the world’s richest thoroughbred race on turf, Giga Kick produced an explosive finish to reel in his older rivals and give young trainer Clayton Douglas a dream result.

Having only his fifth start and coming from the second half of the field under jockey Craig Williams, Giga Kick denied wonder sprinter Nature Strip a second Everest win.

It was a triumph thought improbable a few weeks ago, but Williams revealed his confidence grew between Giga Kick winning at Caulfield in August and at Flemington earlier this month.

“I said to Clayton, ‘I think he might have to buy an (Everest) slot but he’s 12 months away’,” Williams said.

“But after I rode him one day before he won the Danehill Stakes I said we might not be 12 months away after all.”

Williams was right and Douglas, a former jumps jockey, took up the challenge when slot holder James Harron came calling to offer Giga Kick an Everest berth.

-with AAP