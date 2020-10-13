Sport Racing Tragedy for champion racehorse Winx, as she loses foal
Winx notches up win No.28 in 2018. Photo: AAP/James Ross
Wonder mare Winx has lost her first foal, a heart-breaking loss confirmed by her owners on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and attention at the moment are on Winx ensuring that she remains healthy, as anyone in this situation would respect,” they wrote in a statement.

“It is a traumatic time for a mother and those involved and Winx is now the centre of our attention following the loss of a beautiful filly this morning.”

The nine-year-old champion mare had been due to give birth to her first foal, by super sire I Am Invincible, any day.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and understanding, please respect the connections during this sad time and we will update you as soon as appropriate,” her connection wrote.

Winx was retired in April 2019 after winning a record 25 Group I races – including being the only horse to win Australia’s greatest weight-for-age race, the Cox Plate, four times. She had 33 straight wins and finished racing having earned more than $26 million in prize money.

She is also the only horse to be named Australian Racehorse of the Year four times. Her run at the title topped two other star mares – Black Caviar and Sunline – who each won three years it in a row.

