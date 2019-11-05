Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Melbourne Cup, holding mock horse races and waving placards.

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses has organised the protest outside Flemington racecourse on Tuesday amid the bustle of the “race that stops the nation”.

A small group gathered along the road are holding placards proclaiming “horse racing kills” and “jumps racing: legalised cruelty”.

A ‘human horse race’ will be run at the same time as official Melbourne Cup day races, including the main event at 3pm (AEDT).

This is not the first time people concerned about the treatment of racehorses have picketed the $8 million event.

Coalition spokeswoman Kristin Leigh says the group has been inundated with support since ABC’s 7.30 program broadcast footage last month of racehorses being sent to a slaughterhouse.

“People are certainly waking up to the truth behind this industry. People can’t say they don’t know anymore,” she said on Monday.

“If you’re going to the races this year and you saw 7.30, you are complicit in that animal abuse.”

Metro Trains and Victoria Police have spent $100,000 to tighten security for the race and help people arrive there smoothly.

More than 1000 extra train services will run to and from the racecourse during the Melbourne Cup Carnival, one every four minutes during peak travel times.

-AAP