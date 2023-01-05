Fallen NFL star remains in ICU, but improving

Live

The Buffalo Bills say safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” since suffering a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, but that he is still in critical condition.

“Damar remains in the ICU (intensive care unit) in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills said in a social media post.

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him.”

During the first quarter of the Bills’ penultimate regular season game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Hamlin got to his feet after making a tackle and then collapsed.

After having his heartbeat restored on the field as stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged, an ambulance took Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Centre.

In Kentucky on Wednesday (local time), US President Joe Biden said Hamlin’s collapse was not a sign that the NFL had become too dangerous, while noting the inherent risk of a sport with violent collisions on nearly every play.

“I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But … it is dangerous. We’ve got to just acknowledge it,” he said.

Mr Biden has also reportedly spoken to Hamlin’s parents “at length”.

The Bills offered no further details on Hamlin’s condition. But his friend and business partner Jordon Rooney said in an ESPN report earlier on Wednesday that doctors saw promising readings overnight that they had hoped to see by Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the Bills held meetings and a walk-through – a slower-paced practice in which players typically do not wear pads and go through plays without physical contact – but did not provide any media availability.

The Bills’ game against fellow Super Bowl contender the Bengals was postponed on Monday after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The National Football League, whose regular season concludes on Sunday, has said the Buffalo-Cincinnati game will not resume this week.

During a conference call on Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said the conversation about what to do about the game had started and a decision would be made in coming days.

The game, if played, would have playoff implications for both teams as they are battling with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in the American Football Conference, which comes with a first-round playoff bye.

The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

-with AAP