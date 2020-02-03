Sport Other Sports Kansas City Chiefs ends Aussie punter’s Super Bowl dream
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate after a interception on their way to victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Photo: Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs have staged a late dramatic comeback to end Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky’s Super Bowl dream.

The Chiefs beat Wishnowsky’s San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Miami’s Hard Rock Arena on Sunday.

The 49ers led 20-10 with six minutes to go but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team refused to be beaten.

Mahomes connected with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce and took the lead with another short pass to running back Damien Williams for a touchdown.

Williams sealed the game with one minute to go when he ran 38 yards for the Chiefs’ third touchdown of the quarter.

-AAP

