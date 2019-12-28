Comanche has won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart, claiming line honours in the race for the third time in a dramatic finish.

The Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant-skippered supermaxi made the most of strong overnight winds to cross the River Derwent finish line just after 7.30am (AEDT) on Saturday, celebrating with a champagne shower.

Comanche earlier broke away from a five-strong pack of supermaxis down Tasmania’s east coast having taken a wider route across Bass Strait on Friday.

She stalled at one stage on a windless River Derwent before crossing the line in a time of one day, 18 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

Skipper of Comanche Jim Cooney gives his crew a champagne shower 🍾🍾🍾 2019 Line Honours champions in the #sydneytohobart @abchobart @abcnews pic.twitter.com/B8JuDM0mUv — Annah Fromberg (@AnnahFromberg) December 27, 2019

InfoTrack has taken second place while nine-time winner Wild Oats XI won the battle for third ahead of Hong Kong’s SHK Scallywag 100 and Black Jack.

Comanche‘s previous wins were in 2015 and 2017, the latter coming in race-record time after Wild Oats XI was stripped of the title in a post-race protest.

NSW boat Minerva became the fleet’s third retirement overnight, reducing the number of yachts in the race to 154.

Comanche regained a narrow lead overnight Friday after falling behind Scallywag which was in front of the pack for most of Friday.