Sport Other Sports Supermaxi Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race
Updated:

Supermaxi Comanche wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Comanche has taken line honours in the 75th Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Comanche has won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart, claiming line honours in the race for the third time in a dramatic finish.

The Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant-skippered supermaxi made the most of strong overnight winds to cross the River Derwent finish line just after 7.30am (AEDT) on Saturday, celebrating with a champagne shower.

Comanche earlier broke away from a five-strong pack of supermaxis down Tasmania’s east coast having taken a wider route across Bass Strait on Friday.

She stalled at one stage on a windless River Derwent before crossing the line in a time of one day, 18 hours, 30 minutes and 24 seconds.

InfoTrack has taken second place while nine-time winner Wild Oats XI won the battle for third ahead of Hong Kong’s SHK Scallywag 100 and Black Jack.

Comanche‘s previous wins were in 2015 and 2017, the latter coming in race-record time after Wild Oats XI was stripped of the title in a post-race protest.

NSW boat Minerva became the fleet’s third retirement overnight, reducing the number of yachts in the race to 154.

Comanche regained a narrow lead overnight Friday after falling behind Scallywag which was in front of the pack for most of Friday.

Trending Now

Super year
The year that was in superannuation: Royal commission fallout and high returns
Second Test: Australian bowlers to turn screws on Black Caps
Food hacks to make the mouth-watering most of festive season leftovers
The Ferguson Report: It’s been a bumper year for fake news
Home gardener
Cost efficient or waste of time? The dirt on home veggie gardens
Cancelled! The celebs we loved and looked up to – until they let us down in 2019