Fallon Sherrock has hit a bullseye for equality in sport after becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship.

“I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say,” 25-year-old Sherrock from Milton Keynes told Sky Sports Darts after her victory on the stage.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki had come close after being edged out by James Richardson at Alexandra Palace on Monday.

SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY. Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship. Just look at these scenes, a history making moment for darts. pic.twitter.com/zqoOeyQLmt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

Sherrock, a former women’s World Championship runner-up, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Development Tour winner Evetts 3-2, scoring six 180s with a 91.12 match average in their first-round contest.

When her dart landed in the double 18 to finish, the typically festive Alexandra Palace crowd produced the biggest roar of the tournament so far.

“I feel really happy because I have proven something for women’s darts, that women can play the men and beat them, so fingers crossed this is a move in the right direction.”

Sherrock faces Austrian Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

“I have proved that we can play the men and can beat them,” the 2,000-1 title shot said after her win.

“I feel really happy because I have made something for women’s darts.

“I can’t believe it. To do that on the biggest stage, wow. I am so happy that I can continue.”

Sherrock was one of two women to secure a place among the 96-person field at the championships.

According to the BBC, Sherrock’s parents represented their county in darts, and her sister also plays the sport.

Earlier during Tuesday’s afternoon session, Devon’s Ryan Searle edged out Robbie King 3-2 in their first-round match, the Australian having missed a match dart in a sudden-death leg.

Better news for compatriot Damon Heta, who swept past Portugal’s Jose De Sousa 3-0 to set up a second-round showdown against Glen Durrant, the reigning British Darts Organisation world champion.

-with AAP