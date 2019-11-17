Sport Other Sports Snookered Trump pulls off great escape … just not in Washington
Updated:

Snookered Trump pulls off great escape … just not in Washington

Best shot ever? Judd Trump in action in Belfast. Photo: Getty
Snooker star Judd Trump may share one thing with the US president, but after a crazy week in Washington the Bristol world No.1 has shown himself far more adept at getting himself out of trouble.

While President Trump dug himself a hole by live tweeting criticism of a witness during impeachment hearings, Trump the snooker player pulled off what some are calling the ‘best shot ever’ in the Northern Ireland Open.

Leading four frames to three against John Higgins, the eighth game had been evenly poised until Trump found a way to pot the black and return back down the table to attack the reds.

On the Eurosport broadcast, six-time World Professional Championship finalist turned commentator Jimmy White tried four times to reproduce the shot, but could not get the same amount of spin that Trump found to close out the match.

“This is phenomenal. One of the best shots I’ve ever seen,” White said when talking to Trump after the match on Eurosport.

It just shows you that there is a shot every time. It’s just magical. To work that out is difficult, it’s all instinct.’’

Trump himself was pleased with the shot, but said luck played a part.

“As it was coming down the table, I knew it was going to hit them. But sometimes you get a bad cannon there and you’re a bit unlucky, but it was absolutely perfect,” he said.

Eurosport commentator Andy Goldstein was less circumspect, saying the shot was “one of, if not the best, shot a lot of us on this planet have ever seen”.

Trump now meets Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final.

It has been a big year for Trump, who in May completed his career Triple Crown by winning the World Snooker Championship for the first time, beating Higgins 18–9.

Back in Washington, Donald Trump is also working on his spin and possibly another great escape.

