WATCH: Real-life ‘Spiderwoman’ breaks speed climbing record

She’s been dubbed the real-life ‘Spider-Woman’, and on the basis of her lightning-fast climbing skills, it’s clear to see why she’s all over the web.

Aries Susanti Rahayu has astonished the international climbing scene by becoming the first woman to ascend a 15 metre wall in under seven seconds.

The Indonesian speed climber suppressed any pain from an injury to her right middle finger at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Xiamen, China, to seal the new record time of 6.995 seconds.

That’s faster than most of us take to get out of bed in the morning.

WATCH THE ASTONISHING VIDEO

The 24-year-old beat out previous record holder Song YiLing’s time of 7.101 seconds — coincidentally, the same woman she faced in the final.

Thus far, more than 4.5 million people have viewed her sleek climbing technique, and it’s understandably generated a social media frenzy.

Breaking: Marvel hire Aries Susanti Rahayu for the Spider-Woman role. pic.twitter.com/9A2nIJG5pI — ⚡ (@luthfinest_) October 20, 2019

Not inhuman. Aries Susanti Rahayu, a Muslim athlete in hijab, just dominating. That's all. https://t.co/pqR1OJvprv — Wajahat "Get Over It" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 21, 2019

Rahayu later expressed her clear disbelief, telling her Instagram followers to “Forget the pain! Turn it into power!”

“It turns out that the power of the mind is extraordinary. Last August, I suffered a right hand injury and it affected my performance so that I could not reach my personal best,” she told her 45,000 followers.

And her bold introduction to the wider sporting world may be a sign of things to come, with speed climbing to make its official debut at the Tokyo Olympics next year.