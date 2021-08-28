Live

Australia’s swim team continue to make their mark on the Paralympics, adding two more silver and a pair of bronze medals to their impressive tally.

Rowan Crothers and Ahmed Kelly finished second in their respective races while Grant Patterson and Matt Levy claimed bronze medals on a busy Saturday night in the pool.

Best mates Kelly and Patterson both won their first Paralympic medals in the 150m individual medley SM3 final, finishing second and third behind Mexico’s Jesus Hernandez Hernandez.

Iraq-born Kelly, 29, was at his second Games after competing but not medalling in 2016 while Patterson, who competed at London but missed the team for Rio, earned a special redemption story in his Paralympics return.

Meanwhile Crothers, 23, finished second behind Ukrainian Maksym Krypak – who swam a world record time – in the men’s S10 100m freestyle on Saturday evening.

‘Bittersweet moment’

It was Crothers’ second medal, after he bested Krypak to win gold in the S10 50m freestyle on Wednesday night.

“It’s bittersweet and a bit funny as well that pretty much every swim meet that I go to when I race the 50 and 100m freestyle, one race is perfect and great and the other one’s a bit off the mark,” Crothers said.

“That’s run true of it again here, where my 50 was absolutely sensational and my 100 was a little bit off the time that I wanted to do.”

Fellow Australian Thomas Gallagher finished fifth.

Earlier, Levy claimed his eighth career medal at his fifth Paralympics when he finished third behind Ukrainian Yevhenii Bohodaiko and Colombia’s Nelson Crispin Cordo in the men’s SB6 100m breaststroke.

“This (medal’s) pretty special. The lead-up has been rough for everyone … five-year build-up, COVID, pandemic and all that stuff,” Levy said.

“In Australia we had a lot of lockdowns, that kind of thing.

“These games, it’s not so much the person that’s trained the hardest, it’s the person that can overcome that adversity, inside and outside the pool.”

Jasmine Greenwood was Australia’s sole representative in the women’s 100m freestyle S10 final and the 16-year-old finished fifth.

Jesse Aungles qualified for the final of the men’s 200m individual medley SM8 but finished seventh.

Australia were also due to feature in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay S14 final later on Saturday night.

-AAP