Boomers bag basketball bronze – and make history

Matisse Thybulleand Joe Ingles celebrate their historic win over Slovenia to wrap up the bronze medal. Photo: Getty
Patty Mills scored 42 points to drag Australia past Slovenia 107-93 to claim bronze and secure the Boomers’ first Olympic men’s basketball medal.

The Australian flag bearer, in his fourth Olympics, secured the Boomers’ first Games silverware in what was the side’s fifth bronze medal playoff game.

Australia led by 14 points early in the final quarter before NBA All-Star Luka Doncic (22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) put Slovenia within three points.

But Dante Exum, Joe Ingles and Matisse Thybulle all stepped up to slow the Slovenian star and helped create Australian men’s basketball history.

-AAP

