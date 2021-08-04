Drunk flight furore for Aussie Olympians

Live

Australia is holding fire on disciplining a group of drunk Olympians who misbehaved on a return flight from the Tokyo Games.

Australia’s rugby sevens and soccer players were the ringleaders in the unruly flight that left Tokyo last Thursday night, arriving in Sydney the following morning.

At least one drunk footballer vomited in the Japan Airlines plane toilet, meaning it couldn’t be used again during the 10-hour flight.

Australia’s Olympic team chef de mission Ian Chesterman said on Wednesday he was yet to find out who was involved.

“The specifics of who is involved, we still don’t know,” Mr Chesterman said in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“They did have excessive alcohol consumption.

“They were loud and disruptive to other members of the flight.

‘They failed to respond to requests made to do whatever they needed to do on the flight.

“Then there was also the issue of at least one person being sick in the toilet and leaving that inoperable for the remainder of the flight.”

Rugby Australia and Football Australia would decide any sanction, he said.

The integrity units of both sporting bodies were investigating and would report to the Australian Olympic Committee.

Japan Airlines complained of athletes drinking in aisles, not wearing masks, and refusing to obey direction from staff.

Mr Chesterman said the airline stopped short of lodging a formal complaint but wanted to bring the bad behaviour to Australia’s attention.

Mr Chesterman said 49 Australian Olympians from nine sports were on the flight.

The flight furore came as some Australian rooms vacated by rugby players and rowers at the athletes village were left in unacceptable condition, including one with a hole in a wall.

“There was an incident … that was also the same night there was damage in the rower’s room and they apologised,” Mr Chesterman said.

-AAP