NT parade plan for returning Olympians

Australia’s returning Olympians could be honoured with a ticker-tape parade in the Northern Territory after they’re released from COVID-19 quarantine.

More than 100 athletes and support staff touched down at Darwin International Airport about 5am on Tuesday after flying from Tokyo.

They were bussed to the National Centre for Resilience in Howard Springs where they will undertake 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said his government was in talks with the Australian Olympic Committee.

“We’ve had very positive conversations,” he said.

“But no details yet about how we would celebrate those Olympians here in Darwin.”

Gold medalists Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon are understood to be among the 115 passengers who were on board the chartered Qantas flight.

Mr Gunner said it was the first of two planeloads of Australian Olympians who will quarantine in Darwin. The second group will arrive after the Games conclude.

Whether there is one or two celebrations was still being worked out with the AOC, along with a COVID-safe plan, Mr Gunner said.

“It would be nice to have them around for seven days but that’s part of the conversation with the AOC,” he said.

There is likely to be a one week delay between the first and second groups being released from quarantine.

“We’re very respectful of the Olympians’ time. They’re spending two weeks now in quarantine.”

-AAP