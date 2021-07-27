Sport Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Australia’s Kaylee McKeown wins backstroke gold
Updated:
Live

Tokyo Olympics: Australia’s Kaylee McKeown wins backstroke gold

Tokyo Olympics
The win was Australia's third gold of the Tokyo Games. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown has won a gold medal in the 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

McKeown’s triumph is Australia’s third gold of the Games, following the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle.

McKeown entered Tuesday’s final as world record holder but third-fastest qualifier behind American Regan Smith and Canada’s Kylie Masse.

And the Australian trailed her feted rivals at the last turn before a stunning surge in the final 30 metres delivered victory.

McKeown triumphed in 57.47 seconds, with Masse (57.72) taking silver and Smith (58.05) the bronze.

Australian veteran Emily Seebohm, at her fourth Olympics, finished fifth in 58.45.

McKeown will again meet Smith over 200m, with the Australian dropping the 200m individual medley from her program to focus on backstroke.

Her triumph comes against a backdrop of family tragedy, with her father losing his battle against brain cancer last August.

The 20-year-old swimmer dedicated her world record at Australia’s selection trials to her father.

“I use it every day that I wake up,” McKeown said at the June trials.

“I know it’s a privilege to be on this earth and walk and talk.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Bed germs
Your bed probably isn’t as clean as you think – a microbiologist explains
NSW cases Sydney apartment block covid
NSW reports record 172 new local cases, two deaths
victoria lockdown ends
‘Significant freedom’ as Victoria lockdown ends
Pandemic politics
It’s politics – not the pandemic – that’s straining the federation
Kaylee McKeown Tokyo Olympics
McKeown sets stage for more glory in the pool
asset allocation
How to select your superannuation investment option