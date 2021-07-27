Aussie star Fitzgibbons ‘shattered’ after surfing loss

Live

“Shattered” Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons has suffered a shock Olympic surfing quarter-final loss to Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki.

Fitzgibbons could not find the 7.10 wave score she needed and Tsuzuki hung on for a 13.27 to 11.67 win.

A devastated Fitzgibbons was in tears after the loss, telling Channel Seven she was “shattered” at Tuesday’s result.

It left Owen Wright as the last Australian alive in the surfing, with the medals to be decided on Tuesday afternoon.

Wright takes on Brazilian Italo Fereira in a semi after beating Peruvian Lucca Mesinas 16.30 to 11.90 earlier on Tuesday.

The men’s and women’s finals were moved forward by one day because of the conditions generated by tropical storm Nepartak.

Brazilian Gabriel Medina, the two-time world champion and the gold medal favourite, will face Japan’s Konoa Igarashi in the other semi at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

Tsuzuki now needs another big upset as she is up against American favourite Carissa Moore in the semi-finals.

American Caroline Marks takes on South African Bianca Buitendag in the other semi heat.

-with AAP