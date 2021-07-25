Sport Olympics Surprise loss puts Ash Barty out of Olympics singles competition
Live

Surprise loss puts Ash Barty out of Olympics singles competition

Fresh from her Wimbledon triumph, Ash Barty is out of the hunt for Olympics gold. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Ash Barty has been sensationally knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics singles in the first round, stunned by unheralded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets.

The world No.48 beat world No.1 and newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Barty 6-4 6-3 in the biggest shock of the Games to date as the Australian fell apart in the blistering Tokyo heat.

It leaves Barty’s medal hopes resting on the doubles, where she advanced to the second round with a first-up win with Storm Sanders on Saturday.

Clearly flustered

After holding serve to open the match, Barty quickly found herself on the back foot with Sorribes Tormo breaking the two-time grand slam champion twice to open up a 4-1 lead.

Barty managed to drag back a break of her own, but Sorribes Tormo – who has never made it past the second round of a grand slam – closed out the set .

A clearly-flustered Barty dropped the opening service game of the second set and looked to be in a world of trouble.

The Australian looked to have righted the ship with a par of breaks, before the match turned again in the seventh game when she dropped serve after holding a 40-0 lead.

From there Sorribes Tormo held her nerve and her serve to close out the biggest win of her career.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Scott Morrison
Why Scott Morrison’s claim his ‘not a race’ comments were ‘taken out of context’ is wrong
Sleep health
The eight-hour myth: This is how much sleep you really need
the-block
‘Some sort of magic about it’: Why everyday Australians go on reality TV shows
Jeff Bezos in space
How Jeff Bezos stacks up against Richard Branson and Elon Musk in the race to dominate space
Phoebe Philo attends the Celine Ready to Wear Autumn/Winter 2011/2012 show, at Paris Fashion Week, in Paris. (
Kirstie Clements: Phoebe Philo and Pier Paolo Piccioli provide a study in fashion contrasts
The Stats Guy
The Stats Guy: Career advice for your kids? Here’s how to prepare them for the future of work