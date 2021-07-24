Sport Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Australia’s Fang Lay wins in table tennis
Australian table tennis great Jian Fang Lay has started her record-equalling sixth Olympics with a convincing singles win.

Fang Lay beat Cuban Daniela Fonseca 11-5 11-7 11-5 14-12 in the preliminary round on Saturday, with the match over in 25 minutes.

She will next play Italian Debora Vivarelli on Saturday night in round one.

Fang Lay is also in the women’s teams event, which starts on Sunday.

The 48-year-old initially missed selection for Tokyo, but was named as a replacement for Stephanie Sang when she withdrew for personal reasons.

Fang Lay joins equestrian veteran Mary Hanna as the first Australian women to compete in six Olympics.

Chinese-born Fang Lay moved to Melbourne in 1994 and had her best Olympic result in Rio, reaching the third round in singles.

Compatriots Heming Hu and Melissa Tapper are also playing on Saturday in the mixed doubles, taking on French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan.

-AAP

Australia Tokyo Olympics
