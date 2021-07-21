Australian Olympian banned over drugs test

Live

Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has tested positive for cocaine and been suspended from the Tokyo Olympics.

The show jumper tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine on June 26, Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday.

Kermond’s positive A sample came from a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia.

Cocaine is prohibited under Australian and world anti-doping laws.

“Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place,” an Equestrian Australia statement read.

Under Australia’s anti-doping policy, Kermond can have his B sample analysed.

The 36-year-old from Victoria was to have been making his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Kermond was selected as one of three show jumpers on a nine-strong Australian equestrian team at the Games.

“Equestrian Australia has spoken with Mr Kermond and support services will be offered to him,” EA said.

His suspension is a blow to the Australian Olympic Committee just two days out from the opening ceremony.

The AOC was told of Kermond’s suspension by Sport Integrity Australia, a newly-named body which has taken over anti-doping from ASADA.

“The Australian Olympic team selection committee will consider the matter later today,” an AOC statement read.

Kermond is a triple Australian showjumping champion but his initial selection for the Olympics attracted scrutiny.

He’s ranked 1013th on world standings but has links to one of two national selectors, Stephen Lamb.

Lamb is a marketing manager at a horse nutrition company that sponsor’s Kermond’s Yandoo Park, which offers agistment and training.

Selectors overlooked Rowan Willis, Australia’s top-ranked rider at 59 in the world. Lamb has said he stepped aside when Kermond’s selection was discussed.

In June 2020, Equestrian Australia entered voluntary administration, with control of the elite program handed to the Australian Institute of Sport.

In May this year, EA wrote to the AIS to confirm proper governance practices were being followed in selecting the equestrian team for Tokyo, according to News Corp reports.

-AAP