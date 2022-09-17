Live

Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown says there’s no reason why the Eels can’t dream of ending a 36-year premiership hoodoo after booking their spot in their first preliminary final since 2009.

Brown was lively all night against Canberra on Friday and had a try assist chalked off for a forward pass which he cheekily described as “almost as bad as the call in the All Blacks game”.

The Kiwi international will head to Townsville this week with a victory over North Queensland ensuring a grand final appearance.

Parramatta’s finals form has made for ugly reading under head coach Brad Arthur but their 40-4 demolition of the in-form Raiders will provide hope they can upset the Cowboys and go one better the following week.

When asked if the Eels’ lengthy wait for a title could end this year, Brown defiantly replied: “Why not?”

The 22-year-old added of the trip to Townsville: “I think it’s just an attitude thing.

“We came into the finals series confident and obviously last week (in the loss to Penrith) didn’t reflect that.

“It’s going to be a massive game up there and it’s hot up there.

“I haven’t played in Townsville before but I’ve played in Darwin.

“(The heat) It sucks and they (the Cowboys) pumped us (35-4 in Darwin) at the start of the year.”

Brown and Moses, dynamic duo

Brown’s combination with halves partner Mitchell Moses was integral to the Eels’ fast start on Friday.

Moses, who was concussed last week against Penrith, put in an impressive showing and returned midway through the second half after getting the all clear from a HIA.

The halfback is carrying an ankle injury but he said the mental baggage of the Eels’ past finals failures weighed heavy on his mind.

“I was saying to the boys, I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous for a game,” he said.

“I’m never a nervous person either, so it was a bit weird. I just tried to stay as relaxed as possible.

“It must have been all right to have been nervous, so hopefully I can be nervous again next week.”

Moses picked his passes and kicked well against the Raiders, icing six of eight kicks.

The Lebanon international, however, was keen to stress they would face a stiffer challenge at Queensland Country Bank Stadium next Friday.

“Playing them up there behind their home crowd will be a big test for us,” he said.

“We’re going to have to be at our best. It’s something we’re excited for.”

-AAP