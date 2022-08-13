Sport NRL NRL: Titans frantic to end 10-game losing streak as Manly showdown looms
NRL: Titans frantic to end 10-game losing streak as Manly showdown looms

If Manly is to scrape into the finals, stars like Christian Tuipulotu will need to deliver. Photo: AAP
Gold Coast are desperate to further damage Manly’s NRL ambitions for 2022 on Sunday as they chase their own goal of avoiding the competition’s wooden spoon.

The Sea Eagles head to Queensland knowing they need to win all four of their remaining matches to have any chance of making the finals.

The Titans are equally desperate for a win after a 10-match losing run has them staring down the barrel of a second wooden spoon in four years.

Avoiding that ignominy is all the motivation Gold Coast’s players need.

“Our community and our fans and everyone that believes in us, to just give them that (lift),” Titans hooker Erin Clark said.

“We haven’t won since round 10.

“We’ve got the team, we just need to put everything together.

“Hopefully we can definitely get off the bottom by the end of the year. That’s definitely a goal of ours.”

Having lost three straight themselves, Manly coach Des Hasler knows Sunday’s game at Cbus Super Stadium is win-or-bust for his own team’s ambitions.

‘Mathematical possibility’

“The next four are all winnable games but we need to win them just to keep the mathematical possibility available. We’re aware of that,” Hasler told reporters.

“(The Titans) have been losing a few games but they’re a good attacking side.

“They’ve got some good individuals so we’ll need to be on our game, particularly at their home ground.”

Clark will move back to No.9 for the Titans after Aaron Booth’s season-ending knee injury while Issac Liu comes in at Lock.’

Tanah Boyd retains the halfback spot ahead of Toby Sexton, with the 21-year-old having been rested last week against Melbourne.

The Sea Eagles have named Toafofoa Sipley at prop with Taniela Paseka sidelined by a knee injury, while Josh Aloiai returns from a knee injury of his own on the bench.

Veteran Kieran Foran will also face the club he’ll join next year despite suffering a hamstring injury in last weekend’s loss to Parramatta.

-AAP

