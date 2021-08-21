Souths’ Koloamatangi facing crusher ban

Live

South Sydney are set to lose Keaon Koloamatangi until the start of the NRL’s finals with the rising star set to pay the price for a crusher tackle.

Koloamatangi is facing a two-game ban for his pressure on Penrith winger Brent Naden’s neck, after being placed on report in the Rabbitohs’ loss on Friday night.

It marks the second time this year the forward has been pinged for a crusher tackle, after being rubbed out for a similar offence against Will Hopoate on Good Friday.

Koloamatangi will almost certainly accept the grade-one charge, given the ban will carry into the first week of the finals if he challenges it at the judiciary and loses.

Meanwhile, Manly winger Tevita Funa is also facing a two-game ban for a shoulder charge on Elliott Whitehead in their win over Canberra.

Funa’s ban is unlikely to have any impact on the Sea Eagles given he was only called into the side after fullback Tom Trbojevic and centre Brad Parker were both ruled out.

-AAP