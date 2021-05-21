Sport NRL Israel Folau seeking rugby league return in Queensland
Updated:

Israel Folau seeking rugby league return in Queensland

Israel Folau is close to an Australian rugby league return. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Controversial code-hopping footballer Israel Folau is hoping to resurrect his sporting career at an amateur Gold Coast rugby league club.

The former rugby union and rugby league international has signed with Southport Tigers, who play in Gold Coast’s A-Grade rugby league competition with sponsorship from mining magnate Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy company.

The Queensland Rugby League will have to approve Folau’s registration for him to play in the competition however.

“It is clear that Israel is undoubtedly the world’s number one player,” Palmer said in a statement.

“He was unfairly punished and persecuted for his religious beliefs and it is only right that he should return to the game.

“We hope that the Queensland Rugby League will register Israel in accordance with the law.”

The 32-year-old returned to rugby league last year with French club Catalans after stints in AFL and then, more successfully, in rugby union.

St George Illawarra made a bid to bring the former Wallabies star back to the NRL earlier this year before abandoning the move after an intense backlash.

Folau hasn’t played professional sport in Australia since 2019 when his contract with Rugby Australia was terminated after he said “hell awaits” gay people in a social media post.

He subsequently took legal action and reached a settlement before joining Catalans.

The NRL said after the Dragons’ aborted bid that Folau’s path back to the competition would only come if a club made an official application for a contract.

Catalans, where Folau is contracted until the end of 2021, have indicated they will demand compensation if he signs with an Australian club.

A recent online petition from the Australian Christian Lobby garnered 12,000 signatures demanding Folau be allowed to play in the NRL.

Folau played 91 matches for Melbourne and Brisbane in the NRL from 2007 to 2010, representing Queensland and Australia, before signing with AFL expansion side GWS.

After 13 appearances for the Giants in 2012, Folau moved to rugby union, playing 73 Tests for the Wallabies from 2013 to 2019.

The Australian Christian Lobby renewed calls for the controversial footballer be handed an NRL lifeline following his failed attempts to rejoin the game.

-AAP

Topics:

Israel Folau
Follow Us

Trending Now

daintree rainforest
Australians accrue record annual leave amid domestic tourism push
Air strikes on Gaza to stop as Israel security cabinet approves ceasefire
The rare corpse flower blooms for 48 hours only
Flower lovers line up around the block to witness (and smell) the rare corpse flower
brooke blurton is bachelorette australia 2021
Bachelorette Brooke Blurton makes history, but we still might butcher it
‘Totally unacceptable’: NBN Co faces widespread backlash over bungled booking system
Six side hustles you can do from home to boost your income
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video