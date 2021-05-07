Sport NRL NRL clash on as Roosters players get COVID all-clear

NRL clash on as Roosters players get COVID all-clear

The Sydney Roosters have been cleared to play Parramatta with all players passing COVID tests. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Sydney Roosters’ NRL clash with Parramatta will go ahead as scheduled after all of the club’s players and football staff returned negative tests to COVID-19.

The entire Roosters football department, including their NRL squad, were rushed for tests on Thursday after an infected person visited a cafe 100 metres from their headquarters.

The Roosters were confident none of their players had been in the Moore Park cafe at the time, which is a regular coffee stop for athletes and sports officials.

Players had been able to train on Thursday as normal, and will play on Friday night without issue.

It comes as Sydney NRL players return to the bubble on Friday, with level-three restrictions back in force.

It means players will only be able to leave the house to train, play, exercise or essentials.

Eating out is now prohibited as well as visiting other households, although concessions will be made for Mother’s Day.

The fate of next weekend’s Magic Round also hangs in the balance, but the NRL hope the game’s bubble will help protect the Brisbane extravaganza.

-AAP

Topics:

NRL
Follow Us

Trending Now

No new local cases: NSW Premier ‘pleased’ with COVID-19 situation, but no virus link yet
Sex offender Jarryd Hayne starts appeal process after spending first night in prison
What we know so far about this year’s federal budget
China relations
China relations in deep freeze as strategic dialogue suspended
Shoot-out during police raid on drug traffickers leaves 25 dead in Brazil
Labour shortage
Michael Pascoe: Where’s the pay rise to offset our labour shortage?
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video