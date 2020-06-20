South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has swatted away questions on why Latrell Mitchell was so emotional in the dressing sheds after his superstar fullback had fingers placed on his face during the Rabbitoh’s convincing win over the Warriors.

Mitchell himself escaped sanction for a high tackle on Warriors winger David Fusitu’a.

The contact came when Fusitu’a looked certain to score midway through the first half, only to lose the ball over the line following the collision.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the match with concussion, with the incident neither penalised or put on report.

Bennett later refused to explain why Mitchell appeared to be in tears during his post-match press conference.

“Well, it’s got nothing to do with you. He may well have been [visibly upset], but it’s got nothing to do with you,” he said.

“The change room to me has always been a sacred place, but unfortunately the game gave away a lot of our rights to those places. But in my mind it’s a place where we can go and be what we want to be and not have to answer to people.

“The fans love to know a lot of things but we don’t tell them. They won’t be disappointed, they’ll understand my position. I’ve got no more to say on it.”

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for his facial attack on South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell on Friday.

Egan was on Saturday hit with a grade-two contrary conduct charge for the 65th-minute incident, which drew the ire of Mitchell after the tackle.

Replays later showed Egan’s hand raked across Mitchell’s face and near his eyes.

The match review panel opted for a contrary conduct charge, which is the same charge applied to North Queensland firebrand Josh McGuire last year.

The former Penrith player can reduce the suspension to one match with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-game ban if he fights the charge and loses.

In other judiciary news, Penrith five-eighth Jarome Luai can escape suspension for his tackle on Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Luai has been slugged with a grade-one dangerous contact charge, but can avoid a ban with an early guilty plea freeing him to face the Rabbitohs next week.

-with AAP