Sport Netball Magpies stun Vixens in Melbourne derby
Live

Magpies stun Vixens in Melbourne derby

Geva Mentor of Collingwood reacts after her side's Super Netball boilover against the Vixens. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Collingwood Magpies have produced a Super Netball boilover by upsetting the Melbourne Vixens 70-60 at John Cain Arena.

The Magpies started the weekend in bottom place and the Vixens in top spot, but Sunday’s match confirmed the old adage that ladder positions mean little in derby clashes.

Collingwood, piloted by wing attack Kelsey Browne and centre Molly Jovic, was on song from the outset, establishing an early lead and staving off every attempted comeback from the Vixens.

“We hold the derby as a very important game for us,” said workhorse Browne, who racked up 34 feeds and 25 assists.

“It’s really exciting, I love how the media hype it up.

“For us to win and get two on the go, it’s so important for our season.

“The girls are over the moon.”

Collingwood seizes early lead

With Browne having the better of Liz Watson and Jovic shading Kate Moloney, the Pies seized the early advantage, leading 17-13 at quarter-time.

The Vixens endured a scoring drought to start the second term as the margin threatened to blow out but they recovered and did their best to chisel away.

Underdog Collingwood came out of the half-time break firing, slotting all 19 shot attempts, with Shimona Nelson rattling off 15 without a miss for the quarter to extend the Magpies’ advantage to 10 goals at three-quarter time.

Vixens shooters Mwai Kumwenda and Kiera Austin missed several gettable shots, while Collingwood continued to create turnovers with its strong  all-court pressure.

The gap stretched to 13 early in the fourth as Nelson continued to present strongly.

Giants defeat long-time bogey side

She was aided superbly in the circle by Gabrielle Sinclar in the circle, while Browne and Jovic maintained their edge in the middle to cap a memorable victory for the Maggies who, after a rough start to the season, are finally finding momentum.

In yesterday’s other contest, the Giants equalled the all-time Super Netball scoring record by crushing Sunshine Coast Lightning 82-54 at USC Stadium.

Their score equalled the competition-best haul posted by West Coast Fever, also against the Lightning, in the season opener in March.

In defeating long-time bogey side Sunshine Coast for the first time since 2018, the Giants had winners all over the court.

-AAP

Topics:

Collingwood Magpies Melbourne Vixens
Follow Us

Live News

power price
Slow move to renewables blamed for power price spike
cancer risk
Three things that older people can do to cut cancer risk by 61 per cent
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt’s celebrity friends keep sticking up for him. Will it ever change the internet’s perception of him?
Katherine Deves
‘Uproar’: How 6000 of Katherine Deves deleted tweets fractured the Liberal Party
Labor Anthony Albanese
Sydney or the bush – and why Labor might need to win both to claim election
Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: What to give the billionaire with everything? The parliamentary crossbench