Sydney to host 2027 Netball World Cup

Sydney will host the Netball World Cup for the third time when the sport’s global showpiece returns to Australia in 2027.

The No.1 ranked Diamonds will again be among the favourites to win the 16-team tournament – with the host nation twice crowned world champions when it was previously hosted in the NSW capital in 1991 and 2015.

Australia were runners-up in 1967 when Perth became the first Australian city to host the quadrennial event – then contested by only eight teams.

The decision to award Australia hosting rights for the fourth time was made by the International Netball Federation.

“Australia put in a strong bid and we are confident they will deliver an excellent event in the city of Sydney, as we have seen Netball Australia do so in the past,” INF President Liz Nicholl said.

At this stage, no venues have been confirmed for the tournament but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said all matches would be played in Sydney.

“We made a commitment right here, just a short while ago, to say we wanted to get 10 world events in 10 years. This is the ninth one we’ve picked up,” she said.

“I’m so pleased, given how popular netball is, for us to be able to host this wonderful event in 2027.”

The Diamonds were runners-up to New Zealand at the previous World Cup in Liverpool, England. They will attempt a record-extending 12th crown when the event is hosted in Africa for the first time in 2023, in Cape Town.

Before then the Diamonds will aim for gold at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Britain, after their silver medal on the Gold Coast.

