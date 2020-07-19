Super Netball moving to Queensland for season starting in August

Super netball is moving to the Sunshine State for the 2020 season, with the competition to begin on August 1.

All six interstate teams from Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth will start arriving from Sunday under strict COVID-safe plans.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement at an indoor sports centre at Nathan in Brisbane’s south.

“What a great coup. It is going to be a netball bonanza,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

All non-Queensland Suncorp Super Netball teams will relocate to Queensland for part or all of the season, which will still be made up of 14 rounds and a normal finals series. Full details – https://t.co/CACAecsPi8 pic.twitter.com/MpEkvoyw0C — Suncorp Super Netball (@SuperNetball) July 19, 2020

All Victorian players and support staff will have to quarantine for two weeks before they are allowed to play.

They will be tested on days 4 and 10 of their quarantine.

“They have a very strict COVID-safe industry plan, approved by the chief health officer,” the Premier said.

“I have no doubt … that the women will follow these plans very strictly.”

The draw is yet to be finalised, but games are expected to be played in Brisbane, Cairns, Townsville, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Chair of the Super Netball Commission Marina Go said it was vital for the clubs and players to get the season under way.

“We thank them for working through the challenges with us in the most difficult of circumstances,” Ms Go said.

“This is a real win for women’s sport.

“With less than two weeks until the first centre pass of the season, the excitement across the league and within our fan base is palpable.”

The state government is providing $2.2 million to help pay for the move.

Queensland is also hosting AFL teams with the Premier wanting the Sunshine State to be considered to host the AFL grand final.

Fever ‘disappointed’ with decision

Perth-based West Coast Fever issued a statement saying it was “disappointed’ with the move.

“WA is arguably the safest environment in Australia, and we have had several options on the table with the league for the last six to eight weeks which have been overlooked,” the club’s managing director Simon Taylor said in a statement.

He said the club was trying to secure some home games, so players and coaching staff are not on the road for the whole season.

