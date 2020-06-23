Super Netball hierarchy are under fire from players for a lack of consultation about a controversial scoring change.

When the season starts in August, a two-goal ‘Super Shot’ will be introduced for the last five minutes of each quarter.

The change, announced on Tuesday by Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington, gives shooters the chance to score two goals with one shot from a 1.9 metre designated zone in the goal circle.

But the change has drawn a mixed reaction, with players saying they weren’t canvassed.

“Players not being consulted over the biggest rule change netball has seen is terrible,” Australian and Melbourne Vixens shooter Caitlin Thwaites posted on Twitter.

Thwaites’ Vixens coach Simone McKinnis said she was “shocked” at the new rule.

“I know it’s something that’s been talked about for a while but for it to be announced right now, it has really come a bit out of the blue,” McKinnis said.

“Generally, I’m not a fan of it. But if that’s the decision that has been made, then we just get on with it.”

But former Australian captain and now prominent commentator Liz Ellis welcomed the move.

“There are so many players in the game who have the ability to score long – so let’s reward them,” she posted on Twitter.

“Seeing a player take a risk for a big reward is exciting. The biggest risk is that the game becomes messy.”

Orright well this going to be unpopular but … I don’t think that the @SuperNetball 2 point goal will be the disaster that is being predicted. I love old school netball when players just turned and shot where they were in the circle rather than stuffing about with the ball. — Liz Ellis (@LizzyLegsEllis) June 23, 2020

Symington said the ‘Super Shot’ would add excitement to the competition.

“Our statistical analysis of the first three seasons found that almost 90 per cent of goals scored were within three metres of the goal post,” Symington said.

“We know that the long shot is statistically more challenging but the game has always been predicated on the ability for our shooters to score from anywhere in the circle.

“We want to encourage this spectacular element of our game.”

Besides the ‘Super Shot’, a provision for extra time plus rolling substitutions will also be introduced when the delayed season starts.

If scores were tied at the end of regular time, teams would play five minutes of extra time, with the ‘Super Shot’ active for that entire time.

The 2020 season begins on August 1 with the draw to be confirmed soon.