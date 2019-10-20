Netball: Silver Ferns edge Australia 54-53 in Sydney

New Zealand has taken a 2-1 lead in the Constellation Cup series against Australia with a come from behind 53-54 win in Sydney.

Australia were dominant in the first quarter of the match, but did not make it count on the scoreboard and led by only three at the first break and four at half time.

In the second half the match tightened up and New Zealand outscored the Diamonds in the last quarter 10-12, getting their nose in front with less than 30 seconds to play.

The Silver Ferns Maria Folau said it was a thrilling finish.

“It was just tit for tat for most of the second half. Really proud of the effort of the girls but we have one more game going to Perth and we will see how we go,” she told Channel Nine.

Best for New Zealand was Laura Langman who had 23 assists in a tight contest on all measures.

“It was a fantastic match. It was so intense,” she said. “It got tennis like in the middle there and everyone you can’t fault the heart out there.”

Taking an advantage into the next match in Perth Langman said there were still challenges ahead for the tourists.

“The ability to probably keep the momentum going will be a real challenge. But you have to let yourselves come down a little bit so I am sure the five-hour flight will help with that.”

Australia’s Caitlin Thwaites – who scored at 94% shooting efficiency – said the Diamonds had to ensure they made the most of their opportunities to avoid losing in close matches.

“To be honest we shouldn’t be getting ourselves into those positions,” Thwaites said.

“Even early on we had the opportunity to go up by a hell of a lot more than that.

“New Zealand are incredible at playing those really incredible at playing those really – the moments of the game where the game is kind of we’re wrestling it. So we need to be able to execute in those times.