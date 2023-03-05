News State Victoria News Paramedics unable to save the life of Victorian motocross competitor
Paramedics unable to save the life of Victorian motocross competitor

Ambulance crewpersons tried to revive the fallen rider without success. Photo: AAP
A man has died while competing at a motocross championship event in Victoria.

Police say emergency services were called to a private property in Wonthaggi on Sunday morning to treat the man who had crashed while riding his motorcycle.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was treated on scene by onsite medical crews and them ambulance officers but could not be revived.

The Wonthaggi event was the first of the Penrite ProMX Championship in 2023.

On the event’s facebook page and website, Motorcycling Australia said it regretted having to cancel round one of the event on Sunday, “due to a serious incident”.

“While the incident is being investigated, there will be no further comment at this time. A statement will be made in due course,” the statement said.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

-AAP

