‘Idiot’ Lewis Hamilton slammed over F1 crash

Lewis Hamilton says he won’t speak to Fernando Alonso after learning the Spaniard had called him an “idiot” following their opening-lap crash at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps was over inside five corners on Sunday following an accident in which the British driver claimed he almost broke his back and said he was grateful to be alive.

In a race won brilliantly by Max Verstappen, Hamilton had started fourth on the grid – one position behind Alonso – and began in a duel with his old Spanish teammate at McLaren.

Hamilton jinked to the left of Alonso under braking at Les Combes, and was marginally ahead as they approached the right-left-right run of corners.

But when the Briton turned in for the bend, his right-rear tyre made contact with Alonso’s left-front wheel.

Hamilton was launched into the air and landed forcefully on the belly of his Mercedes.

He ran over the rumble strips, and attempted to soldier on, but water was pouring out of his terminally-wounded machine. Hamilton was ordered by his team to stop.

“I am so sorry, guys,” he said over the radio.

“No, mate, I don’t think it is your fault,” replied Hamilton’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington.

However, Alonso, who quit McLaren after one tumultuous season alongside Hamilton in 2007, did not concur with Bonnington’s assessment.

“What an idiot,” yelled the double world champion over the radio. “Closing the door from the outside.

“I mean, we have a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

Later, he added: “Why does he close the door? I just don’t understand.”

As Hamilton trudged back to the pits, the stewards noted the accident before taking no further action. The Briton was later warned by the officials after refusing to visit the medical centre.

“I know how things go in the heat of the moment, but it is nice to know how he feels about me, and it is better that it is out in the open about how he feels,” said Hamilton, on learning of Alonso’s outburst.

“I nearly broke my back coming down. I am grateful to still be alive and in shape. I am sure I will feel sore tomorrow.

“The incident wasn’t intentional. I take responsibility for it. That is what adults do. We move on.”

Asked if he would speak to the 41-year-old Alonso, Hamilton replied: “No. I mean, I would have until I heard what he said.”

Hamilton has claimed 42 of his 103 victories when he has not started from pole position – 10 more than the 32 wins Alonso has managed in his entire career.

Addressing Alonso’s rant, Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “Lewis has started at the front a lot, and he’s won seven world championships, so the strategy has worked.

“What we saw today rarely happens to Lewis.”

While Hamilton retired, Alonso was able to continue. He benefited from Ferrari’s latest blunder to finish fifth.